-
Eight Ft. Wainwright based soldiers are charged in connection with the death of a fellow Stryker Brigade member.
-
Another Fort Wainwright Stryker soldier has been killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Pfc Brett Everett Wood, 19, was from Spencer, Indiana. The bomb attack happened Friday while PFC Wood was on foot patrol in Kandahar Province.
-
Now its time for our weekly trip around the state for 300 villages. This week, we're heading to St. Mary's near the Yukon River and then farther north to Wainwright, on the Chukchi Sea.