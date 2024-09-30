-
The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a major provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act on Tuesday morning. The Court did not invalidate the entire law, and Alaska’s Congressional delegation has mixed reactions.Download Audio
State Re-districting Board Revises Map to Comply with Voting Rights Act, Fairbanks District Still Stretched OutThe state Re-districting Board voted to approve a new map of legislative districts over the week-end. This is a revision of last week's plan crafted to…
There is a new state election district map out, but the state Redistricting Board warns it is just an intermediate step toward a plan that complies with the federal Voting Rights Act. The state Supreme Court ordered the Board to do a new map that set more of a priority on the requirements of the state Constitution. The Board has a consultant who is expected to provide an analysis Wednesday.