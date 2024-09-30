NOVA will be exploring the impact on villages throughout Africa of the quickly spreading viral disease, Ebola. The newest epidemic, thought to have originated in December 2013 by a young boy in a small village in West Africa.For the first time, the disease is not longer limited to small villages, but has spread further and impacting densely populated cities in Africa. NOVA reports from these "hot zones" showing how medical teams are trying their hardest to keep the virus under control and find a vaccine.