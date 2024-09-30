Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

virus

  • Line One
    Hepatitis A, B, C
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, May 2, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. Three relatively common viral infections of the liver sound very similar in name but are quite different in communicability, complications, prevention and treatment. Hepatitis A, B, and C on the next edition of Line One Your Health Connection.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • Programs
    NOVA: Surviving Ebola
    NOVA will be exploring the impact on villages throughout Africa of the quickly spreading viral disease, Ebola. The newest epidemic, thought to have originated in December 2013 by a young boy in a small village in West Africa.For the first time, the disease is not longer limited to small villages, but has spread further and impacting densely populated cities in Africa. NOVA reports from these "hot zones" showing how medical teams are trying their hardest to keep the virus under control and find a vaccine.