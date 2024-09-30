KSKA: Friday, February 10 at 2:45pm Anchorage Opera Company is presenting Tom Cipullo's opera Glory Denied based on the true story of the longest held American captive during the Vietnam War and what happens with his life when he returns. Stage Director Helena Binder and Conductor Douglas Kinney Frostdrop by the studio this week to tell us about their unique concept of how they have chosen to present this moving story. Glory Denied performs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre starting February 10th and going through the 18th.LISTEN NOW

