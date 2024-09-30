-
Thursday, senators began looking at a bill that would expand the Denali KidCare program to include more children. It is basically the same bill that passed the legislature in 2010 that he governor vetoed.
-
There will be another try to pass a gay rights ordinance in Anchorage. The closest it got was to be passed by the Assembly and vetoed by Mayor Dan Sullivan.
-
July 1 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionGov. Sean Parnell vetoes $400 million from the capital budget; Coastal Zone Management Program dies in a special session of the Legislature; Anchorage Superintendent of Schools Carol Comeau announces her retirement, and more.
-
On Wednesday, Governor Sean Parnell finalized the state's operating and capital projects budgets.
-
Parnell Finalizes Operating and Capital Budgets, Parnell’s Budget Cuts Were Expected, Alaskans Asked for Feedback on Chukchi Oil Spill Impact Plan, Study Show New Details on Declining Oil Throughput in TAPS, and more...
-
The State House Tuesday rejected a bill to extend the state's coastal management program. The measure passed by the Senate late yesterday failed by an 18 to 18 vote in the House.
-
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...
-
Governor Parnell has vetoed legislation that would bar a convicted felon from serving on a state government board or commission unless the conviction has been set aside.
-
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...
-
The vetoes are beginning to come from Governor Sean Parnell.