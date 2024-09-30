-
The Anchorage Assembly approved awarding the engineering firm CH2M Hill a 30-million dollar contract to get the Port of Anchorage Project back on track at Tuesday's meeting. But assembly members had some questions.
-
In his 20th term as Congressman to Alaska, Don Young returned home last week to update Alaskans on what's happening in Washington D.C. At the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce 'Make-It-Monday' forum on April 9, Congressman Young discussed, military budget cuts, repealing the health bill, regulation impeding economic recovery and making Alaska the "power center" for America.KSKA: Thursday 4/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Thomas Ostebo and his Russian counterpart Lieutenant General Rafael Daerbaev today signed an agreement calling for continued cooperation on law enforcement in the Arctic, Bering Sea and North Pacific.
-
City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
-
One of today’s Nobel Physics prize winners is a 1985 graduate of Bartlett High school in Anchorage. Brian Schmidt shares the prestigious prize with two other U.S. born scientists.