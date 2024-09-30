-
The Funny River fire is holding steady at just over 192,831 acres and is considered 46 percent contained.
After an 18-foot boat sank on Tustumena Lake two people died Friday night while trying to swim ashore. But three teenage girls survived the high winds and cold water. They made their way to a public-use cabin to recover before being found by an air search.
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...