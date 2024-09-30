Troop Draw-Down

-
Alaska’s Congressional delegation reacted with some concern Thursday about just what the President’s planned draw down of troops in Afghanistan will mean for Alaskan soldiers.
President Obama announced, Wednesday evening, a plan to begin drawing down troops in Afghanistan - 33,000 of them by this time next year. Alaska’s Senators both said the draw-down must be done in such a way that does not leave the remaining American forces high and dry.