KSKA: Friday, September 29 at 2:45pm Robert Harling's tribute to his sister and the women he grew up with in the South, Steel Magnolias, is being presented by Perseverance Theatre as its opening production of the 2017-2018 Anchorage season. Taking place in a small Southern town's beauty parlor, this touching yet comical story of six women who bond over recipes, gossip, the men in their lives and the struggles they all face will be presented in the Sydney Laurence Theatre September 29-October 15th. Gigi Lynch, who plays the curmudgeon "Ouiser" and Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager, drop by Stage Talk today to talk about the show.LISTEN HERE

