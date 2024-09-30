-
Professional actors and teachers Shelley Virginiaand Ty Hewitt are starting a new theatre company in Anchorage called Cazart (ku-'zart) and will be presenting their premier production of Duncan MacMillan's Lungs in August. Today, both Ty and Shelley drop by Stage Talk to give us some background on the company and their plans for the future.Thanks for listening!
-
KSKA: Friday, September 29 at 2:45pm Robert Harling's tribute to his sister and the women he grew up with in the South, Steel Magnolias, is being presented by Perseverance Theatre as its opening production of the 2017-2018 Anchorage season. Taking place in a small Southern town's beauty parlor, this touching yet comical story of six women who bond over recipes, gossip, the men in their lives and the struggles they all face will be presented in the Sydney Laurence Theatre September 29-October 15th. Gigi Lynch, who plays the curmudgeon "Ouiser" and Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager, drop by Stage Talk today to talk about the show.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, March 24 at 2:45pm Often considered the greatest play written in the English language, Shakespeare's Hamlet is as complicated it its psychological examination of the particular characters as it is enlightening of the human spirit. TBA Theatre is presenting this timeless work at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA March 24th through April 2nd and two of the actors, Wayne Mitchell and Jessica Faust drop by Stage Talk this week to let us know how they are approaching the play.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, July 22 at 2:45pmCyrano's Theatre Company is presenting Shakespeare's tale of love and honor, Antony and Cleopatra July 22 through August 14. This week on Stage Talk actors Mark Robokoff and Shanette Harper, who play the tragic lovers, come by along with director J. David Dahl to talk about the show.LISTEN NOW
-
As its season premier, Anchorage Opera is presenting one of the most produced operas worldwide in Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly. Also making a premier, of sorts, is new General Director of AO, Reed Smith. Join both Reed as he talks about joining AO and returning favorite Kurt Dougherty who plays Pinkerton in Madame Butterfly this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 31, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: