The Taylor Highway is open again after a washout and slide made two sections of the road impassable.
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...
Heavy rain and flooding has caused mud-slides that have closed areas of the Taylor Highway around Mile 114, and there have been washouts and flooding on the Steese Highway near Circle, between miles 152 and 158. The state Transportation department says it's working on it.