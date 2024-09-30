-
The Alaska Legislature is scheduled to go back into session on Jan. 17 but in advance of that date lawmakers are starting to reveal some of the bills that will be introduced. One of the bills would give employers who hire a veteran a large tax credit.
The State Department of Natural Resources top priority is increasing the amount of oil moved by the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
State legislators have largely been enthusiastic about a report they asked for that indicates it would be possible for the state to finance a so-called "bullet line" to deliver North Slope natural gas to the Interior and South Central parts of the state, where gas wells are playing out.
Alaska Senators Back ‘Pilot’s Bill of Rights', ‘Bullet Line’ May Disrupt Plans for Cook Inlet Drilling, Sea Otters Tagged for Population Study, New Statistics Show Unemployment Rates are Higher for Veterans, and more...