An oil tanker docked in icy waters at Nikiski had what investigators are calling a "near miss" when it was accidentally set adrift while loading oil from the Tesoro tank farm. KBBI's Aaron Selbig reports on the January incident, which came to light last week following the release of an internal Tesoro investigation.
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
The Russian tanker Renda is pumping fuel. After a 5,000 mile journey across the pacific and breaking through 400 miles of ice to Nome, the Renda began to transfer its payload of 1.3 million gallons of gas and diesel just before 4:30 this afternoon.
The tanker Renda and ice-breaker Healy have arrived in the area of the ice-choked Nome harbor. A safety zone has been set up to keep people away from the vessels and the hose that will likely be used to deliver fuel.
The stories up for discussion this week are: Bill Sheffield resigns as port director; the Russian tanker Renda is on its way to Nome; oil execs meet with Gov. Parnell; Steller Sea Lion battle in court; Attorney General John Burns steps down; Anchorage’s New Years; Shaeffer Cox update.KSKA: Friday, 1/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/7 at 5:00pm
The Russian Tanker Renda is steaming towards Dutch Harbor to pick up 400,000 gallons of gasoline bound for Nome. But it must first receive a waiver of the Jones Act, or it will turn north and deliver diesel fuel only.