Superintendent Ed Graff

After weeks of number crunching, the Anchorage School Board unanimously passed a budget on Thursday night. It cuts $23 million and 200 positions. More than a dozen people testified about the cuts. Then the board made small changes that will make a big difference to the community.Download Audio
The Anchorage School District has long been struggling to get more students to graduate from high school, with only slight improvement. Last year, the rate of students graduating jumped three and half percentage points overall for ASD. Bartlett High School is leading the way.