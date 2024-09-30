Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Superintendent Ed Graff

  • News
    ASD Board Taps Saving to Pass Budget
    Daysha Eaton
    After weeks of number crunching, the Anchorage School Board unanimously passed a budget on Thursday night. It cuts $23 million and 200 positions. More than a dozen people testified about the cuts. Then the board made small changes that will make a big difference to the community.Download Audio
  • Bartlett High School in Anchorage. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    ASD Graduates More Students, Barlett High Leads Way
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage School District has long been struggling to get more students to graduate from high school, with only slight improvement. Last year, the rate of students graduating jumped three and half percentage points overall for ASD. Bartlett High School is leading the way.