Tuesday a Ketchikan jury convicted Devin Rossiter, 19, of second degree homicide for stabbing a 45-year-old man who wouldn't give him a cigarette.
A Togiak man has turned himself in to face homicide charges after a South Anchorage acquaintance died of a stabbing wound.
Saturday morning in Hooper Bay a mother found her infant daughter dead and the father with a knife in his chest. Michael Kuphaldt, 33, was hospitalized. Troopers have not released a cause of death for the infant or an identity.