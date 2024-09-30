Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Spice

  • News
    $500 Tickets to be Issued for Spice, Bath Salts
    Daysha Eaton
  • News
    Anchorage Assembly Passes Spice Ticketing Law
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage has a new law that fines people in possession of the designer drug spice. It's the city's second try at cracking down on the drug...after failed attempts with a narrow law that focused on contents that manufacturers change quickly. The Anchorage Assembly acted quickly after hearing public testimony on the damage that spice has been doing.
  • News
    New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect
    Dan Bross
    A new state law banning synthetic marijuana has Fairbanks police taking action. The law making synthetic canabinoids, which sell under brands names like Spice and K2, went into effect July 1.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 21, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...
  • Programs
    Drugs These Days
    Josh Edge
    Whether it’s something like “Spice” you can get over the counter, prescription pills swiped from the bathroom cabinet, today’s marijuana or something else – let’s face it – the Drugs These Days are different than when adults were growing up. Ever heard of “bath salts”? They’re not what you think…