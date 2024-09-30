-
Anchorage has a new law that fines people in possession of the designer drug spice. It's the city's second try at cracking down on the drug...after failed attempts with a narrow law that focused on contents that manufacturers change quickly. The Anchorage Assembly acted quickly Tuesday after hearing public testimony on the damage that spice has been doing.Listen Now
A new state law banning synthetic marijuana has Fairbanks police taking action. The law making synthetic canabinoids, which sell under brands names like Spice and K2, went into effect July 1.
Whether it’s something like “Spice” you can get over the counter, prescription pills swiped from the bathroom cabinet, today’s marijuana or something else – let’s face it – the Drugs These Days are different than when adults were growing up. Ever heard of “bath salts”? They’re not what you think…