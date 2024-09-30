-
Monday, June 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Every Alaskan child deserves and is entitled to receive appropriate educational services through the public education system. For some kids however, standard educational approaches are not able to meet their unique needs. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton, and his guest, Anchorage School District Director of Early Childhood and Elementary Special Education, Lori Rucksdashel as they look at the Special Education process and the services available for your child.LISTEN HERE
When a child tests into or is placed in special education parents will have a lot of questions about navigating the system, planning an IEP (Individual Education Plan) with their child's educators, and they'll wonder what is the long term outlook for their child's schooling? Teresa Holt, operations manager from the Governor's Council on Disabilities and Special Education and Julie Broyles, a local high school resource teacher who's son has Down Syndrome join us to discuss the basics of navigating the special education system in Alaska's schools.KSKA: Tuesday 9/20 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Monday June 20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmHave you ever heard the Stone Soup fable about a hungry stranger who teaches a village the power of sharing and collaboration? Taking their inspiration, and name, from this story, the Stone Soup Group works to provided assistance and support to families of children with special needs.