Solutions Desk mental health

-
Karen Mitchell is the Behavioral Health Aide in Noatak, a small village in the Northwest Arctic. Twenty-five years ago, as she stared out the window of her home there, such a future seemed impossible.
-
Alexandria Niksik has been in and out of prison for seven years. Her most recent return home only lasted 16 days. But what might look like failure from the outside is actually a key step toward success and recovery from alcohol misuse.
-
Addressing issues of homelessness in Anchorage means improving the mental health care system.
-
The Surgeon General spoke about his approach to ending the opioid epidemic and its root causes.
-
The Surgeon General is traveling around Alaska talking about the opioid epidemic. Though he sees progress, he says the community needs to form new partnerships to address larger issues to get to the root of the problem. Listen now
-
The path to recovery from drug or alcohol addiction can be long, arduous, and isolating. Now people in the Mat-Su Valley have a new place to start the journey -- and guides to help them along the way.
-
When rural Alaska makes the headlines, the focus is often on things like suicide rates, alcohol use, and trauma. But one project in southwest Alaska shifts attention to strengths instead. Qungasvik was developed by Yup'ik people, for Yup'ik people and is proving to be an effective way to help youth in parts of southwest Alaska thrive.
-
When thinking about suicide, sometimes just a few words of reassurance can make a huge difference. Here's one man's story.
-
For most healthcare systems, mental health and physical health are two separate issues. Not at one of the largest healthcare providers in Alaska, where doctors and behavioral health consultants work together with a new mindset.
-
If someone breaks their arm or twists an ankle, we generally know what to do – brace it and get help. But what if someone is hurting mentally instead of physically? A bandage won’t help, but a Mental Health First Aid class will.