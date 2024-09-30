-
Monday, September 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Why do some of us condone gun control and same sex marriage and others do not? Where do our beliefs come from? Does social media contribute to moral beliefs? How might the content of social media influence the spread of the message? A discussion on the study of how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.LISTEN HERE
This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Pablo Blesa from Catholic University in Murcia, Spain examines the role of education, communication and social media in the Middle East beginning with Tunisia Revolution in December 2010. How has access to education and internet or lack thereof impacted Arab economies and government?KSKA: Thursday 9/29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Wednesday, July 13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThere’s an information and interaction party going on worldwide. Why should Alaskans care? What does social media mean to you? Should you dive in or can you ignore it?