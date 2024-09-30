Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
social media

  • Line One
    Social and moral psychology and social media
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, September 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Why do some of us condone gun control and same sex marriage and others do not? Where do our beliefs come from? Does social media contribute to moral beliefs? How might the content of social media influence the spread of the message? A discussion on the study of how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.LISTEN HERE
  • News
    The Arab Spring and Social Media
    Kristin Spack
    This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Pablo Blesa from Catholic University in Murcia, Spain examines the role of education, communication and social media in the Middle East beginning with Tunisia Revolution in December 2010. How has access to education and internet or lack thereof impacted Arab economies and government?KSKA: Thursday 9/29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • Hometown, Alaska
    Alaskans and Social Media
    Peter Dunlap-Shohl
    Wednesday, July 13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThere’s an information and interaction party going on worldwide. Why should Alaskans care? What does social media mean to you? Should you dive in or can you ignore it?