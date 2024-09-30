-
A snowy owl named Lumi was released back into the wild earlier this week in Barrow.
A snowy owl is settling into its new territory just outside Barrow. The owl was found emaciated in Anchorage late last year. On Tuesday, after more than six months of rehabilitation, it was released back to the wild.
