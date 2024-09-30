-
The Winter Olympics begin soon in Beijing, China. On this Outdoor Explorer, will be speaking with bi-athlete and former Alaskan John Morton, who's participated in 10 Olympics, as an athlete, a coach, a team leader, and as a spectator. He's got plenty of stories to tell from 50 years worth of Olympic experiences and his time stationed at Fort Richardson in the 1960s and 70s in the Army biathlon program.
The first five-kilometer ski loop was cut by Service High School families and coaches in 1971.
Sepp Weber has climbed, skied and kayaked for 80 years, mostly in Alaska. Join him and your host Paul Twardock as Sepp shares his stories on Outdoor Explorer.
Alaska has a plethora of cross country ski trails and the clubs that groom them. This week’s Outdoor Explorer talks with the people that make Nordic skiing happen in Alaska.
Alaska’s World Cup Ski Racers are a force to be reckoned with on the international racing circuit. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking with two of them who have been making an impact lately: Sadie Maubet-Bjornsen and JC Schoonmaker.
Ski areas around Alaska are opening with the motto "Ski Well, Be Well." This show features ski areas around Alaska in this year of COVID.
2020 has been a great year to be a skier in Southcentral Alaska. This show features the women ski patrollers, avalanche specialists, medical staff, and Search and Rescue Dog handlers of Alyeska Resort.
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
The outdoors can teach us many lessons, from skills like pitching a tent and cooking a hot meal to life lessons such as communication and decision making. Alaska is full of women and men of all stripes that have lived full lives in the outdoors. Join your host, Paul Twardock, on the next Outdoor Explorer as he speaks with Alaska ski pioneer Jim Mahaffey and retired Denali Mountaineering Ranger Daryl Miller.Thanks for listening!
The Chugach Mountains form Anchorage’s scenic skyline. While during the summer the trail heads are full of people and access is easy. Winter is a different story. For quiet and solitude a winter week day in the almost 500,000 acre Chugach State Park is hard to beat. On this week’s show we’ll be talking about exploring the Chugach Mountains in the winter. Thanks for listening!