The Winter Olympics begin soon in Beijing, China. On this Outdoor Explorer, will be speaking with bi-athlete and former Alaskan John Morton, who's participated in 10 Olympics, as an athlete, a coach, a team leader, and as a spectator. He's got plenty of stories to tell from 50 years worth of Olympic experiences and his time stationed at Fort Richardson in the 1960s and 70s in the Army biathlon program.

