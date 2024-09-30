Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Ski jumping in Anchorage
    KSKA: Thursday, August 17, at 2:00 p.m. It’s late summer in Alaska, so of course the topic of Outdoor Explorer is ski jumping! We'll visit ski jump practice on a warm summer day so you can hear how remarkable it is to hear the wind in the skis. We'll also talk with the head coach to learn what it takes to get up the courage to go down those ramps.LISTEN HERE
    News
    Skiing on Eagle Glacier Connects Alaska to the World
    Joaquin Palomino
    In most places, summer isn’t the best time to ski. But atop a mile-high glacier in Girdwood, elite skiers have converged from across the country—and the world—to train.Download Audio