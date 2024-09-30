-
The Governor’s Advisory Board on the state’s marine highway system has new leadership. The Marine Transportation Advisory Board met late last week in Skagway - home of Mike Korsmo, outgoing Chair of the board.
Cruise ships have been visiting Alaska for decades, but they are not like they used to be. Tara Bicknell, from member station KHNS, reports from Skagway on a emerging trend in the industry.
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.
Maniilaq Association Lays Off Unspecified Number of Employees, Rachelle Waterman Sentenced to Three Years, Indian Affairs Committee Investigating Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Rates, Mat-Su Mayor Surprised by Anchorage’s Suit Against Knik Arm Crossing, and more...
By Patrick Yack, APRN - AnchorageThe highlight of the summer in Skagway is the 4th of July celebration when townsfolk and visitors from all over the world alike take part in the fun.
An injured hiker stranded on the rocks near Skagway was heard by the lookout on the state ferry Malaspina and rescued by the crew last Thursday night.
A recent norovirus outbreak onboard the Alaska cruise ship Sea Princess sickened more than a hundred passengers.
Federal wildlife officials are investigating the deaths of five marine mammals found near Skagway, including one found with a bullet in its head.
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...