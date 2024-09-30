Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Skagway

  • News
    Marine Highway Under New Leadership
    Tara Bicknell
    The Governor’s Advisory Board on the state’s marine highway system has new leadership. The Marine Transportation Advisory Board met late last week in Skagway - home of Mike Korsmo, outgoing Chair of the board.
  • News
    Themed Cruises Gain Popularity
    Tara Bicknell
    Cruise ships have been visiting Alaska for decades, but they are not like they used to be. Tara Bicknell, from member station KHNS, reports from Skagway on a emerging trend in the industry.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 30, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 15, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Maniilaq Association Lays Off Unspecified Number of Employees, Rachelle Waterman Sentenced to Three Years, Indian Affairs Committee Investigating Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Rates, Mat-Su Mayor Surprised by Anchorage’s Suit Against Knik Arm Crossing, and more...
  • News
    AK: Bees
    Ellen Lockyer
    This week on AK... bees.We've all seen them, fat and fuzzy, zigzagging from flower to flower in a seemingly erratic flight to somewhere. Bumblebees were so named for their clumsy trip from bud to bud, not to mention their signature sound, like tiny buzzsaws.
  • News
    Skagway Celebrates Independence Day
    Patrick Yack
    By Patrick Yack, APRN - AnchorageThe highlight of the summer in Skagway is the 4th of July celebration when townsfolk and visitors from all over the world alike take part in the fun.
  • News
    Stranded Hiker Rescued Near Skagway
    Tara Bicknell
    An injured hiker stranded on the rocks near Skagway was heard by the lookout on the state ferry Malaspina and rescued by the crew last Thursday night.
  • News
    Cruise Delayed After Norovirus Sickens 142
    Ed Schoenfeld
    A recent norovirus outbreak onboard the Alaska cruise ship Sea Princess sickened more than a hundred passengers.
  • News
    Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway
    Josh Edge
    Federal wildlife officials are investigating the deaths of five marine mammals found near Skagway, including one found with a bullet in its head.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 6, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...