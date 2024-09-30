-
The bones of a killer whale recovered from Kruzof Island last year will soon be on display at the Sitka Sound Science Center. Volunteers and scientists spent last week rearticulating the orca skeleton.
A group of students in Sitka is working on an orca skeleton that was recovered near Sitka in March. They’re learning about the messy work that goes into preparing those remains for display in the Sitka Sound Science Center.
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...