-
Sir Nigel Sheinwald, British Ambassador to the United States was recorded Friday, June 10 speaking at the Alaska World Affairs Council on "Britain, the USA and Alaska in the 21st Century."
-
British Ambassador Sir Nigel Sheinwald is visiting Alaska for the first time, and he has a lot on his plate.
-
Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...