In Anchorage, it looks like supporters of a ballot measure that would repeal a controversial labor ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly earlier this year have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue before voters.
A Fairbanks woman has been charged with submitting fraudulent signatures for the Alaska Coastal Management Program initiative. Deborah A. Carroll faces five felony and misdemeanor charges, including forgery, unsworn falsification, and perjury.
A petition book from Fairbanks for the Coastal Zone Management ballot measure was never turned in to election authorities by sponsors because it looked…
There will be another try to pass a gay rights ordinance in Anchorage. The closest it got was to be passed by the Assembly and vetoed by Mayor Dan Sullivan.