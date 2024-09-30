Sierra Club

-
The United States Navy has decided to go ahead with the sinking of two derelict ships per year as part of its annual summer exercises in the Gulf of Alaska.
Young Would Vote ‘Yes’ On Boehner’s Plan, Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles, Last Minute Offers May Keep Alaska Newspapers Alive, Navy to Sink Two Ships Per Year in Gulf Exercises, and more...
On Monday, 19 environmental organizations sought to step-up their pressure campaign on the Obama administration to deny, or at least delay, Shell Alaska's permits to drill in the Arctic Ocean.
Shell Oil Permits Opposed by 19 Environmental Groups, Fuel Barge Runs Aground Near Dillingham, Substance Abuse Program for Pregnant Women Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Lighting Strikes Ignite Over 30 Fires, and more...