  • Photo courtesy of the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
    News
    Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death
    Ellen Lockyer
    Only a day after her companion Taquoka was shipped to a bear reserve in Sweden, Shaguyik, the escaped grizzly cub, was found shot to death near Portage.…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 14, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
  • News
    Man Fatally Shot in Fairbanks
    Steve Heimel
    There was a fatal shooting in a wooded area behind a Fairbanks apartment building Monday evening. There is no ID on the victim yet, or the suspect, who reportedly turned himself in Monday night.
  • News
    Man Shot After Pointing Gun at State Trooper
    Steve Heimel
    A state trooper shot a reportedly inebriated man at the Delta State Recreation Site campground Monday, after the man pointed a gun at the trooper.