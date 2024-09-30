shell shock

-
Monday, September 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The Vietnam War documentary series by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick premiers on Alaska Public Media TV this month. In coordination with this series, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes one of the world’s leading experts in Post Traumatic Stress, Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, for a discussion about the impacts of exposure to the trauma of war. Also Joining Co-Host Prentiss Pemberton for the second half of the program will be Anchorage Therapist Sue Findlay for a discussion about the treatment and resource options available in our community. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, August 11 at 2:45p.m. Met any interesting people lately? Drop by the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery this Sunday, August 13 at 6pm and you just might as Stories at the Cemetery presents its second showing of the summer. This time, rather than walking from gravesite to gravesite to hear actors recreate the lives of Alaskan pioneers who are buried there as was done earlier this summer, all of the stories will be presented on a stage. Enter the cemetery at the John Bagoy Gate located on 7th and Cordova and bring a chair. Linda Benson and Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us about who will be "showing up".LISTEN HERE