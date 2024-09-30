-
Tele Aadsen recounts the recent Walk for Life in Sitka, an effort to bring awareness to the high rates of suicides in urban areas and Arctic villages. Read more.
Poor weather continues to prevent efforts to recover the bodies from a single-engine plane that crashed Sunday on Douglas Island in Juneau.
Young Would Vote ‘Yes’ On Boehner’s Plan, Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles, Last Minute Offers May Keep Alaska Newspapers Alive, Navy to Sink Two Ships Per Year in Gulf Exercises, and more...