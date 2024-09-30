-
The first of the two finalists for the Anchorage School District superintendent position began a three day visit yesterday. After his first face-to-face interview with the school board, the candidate hoping to replace retiring Carol Comeau visited schools, met Anchorage assembly members and talked to the local press.
The search for the next Anchorage School District superintendent is down to two finalists. Thursday, the board announced the names and described the final selection process, which includes a community forum with each candidate.
The search continues for a Fairbanks man missing northeast of the city. Gerald DeBerry was last seen Monday riding a 4 wheeler in the Frozen Foot Creek area, near mile 70 of the Steese highway.
Anchorage Police are seeking a hit and run driver who killed a young woman early Tuesday Morning. A little after 3 a.m. a motorist called police to report a body on the street fronting the Northway Mall. The victim was identified as Geraldine Burns, 25, an Alaska Native and mother of two.
The Coast Guard had no luck searching for a missing crew member from a cargo vessel in the Pacific Saturday. The Korean-flagged container carrier Mol Explorer out of Oakland reported a crew member missing Saturday afternoon.
After flying hundreds of miles along the route of the cruise ship Osterdam, the Coast Guard has given up looking for a 20-year-old man who apparently jumped overboard somewhere between Sitka and Ketchikan.