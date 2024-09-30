-
https://youtu.be/nRj8QXpzDrsBryce, the eight-month-old harbor seal, is a special resident at the Alaska SeaLife Center. After being rescued in August, the workers at the rescue center discovered he had a very unique quality. He was blind. Since then, they have trained him using auditory commands while they look for a permanent home for the young seal.Download Audio
The federal government is seeking a six-month delay for deciding whether two seals that depend on sea ice should be listed as a threatened species because of climate warming.
Last week, the best party in Alaska might have been on an island in middle of the Bering Sea. KUCB’s Alexandra Gutierrez traveled to St. Paul for the festivities and to find out why they were significant for one rapidly disappearing species.