-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about otters and try to understand how they may have changed the coastal ecosystem. We’ll also meet a tribal leader in Sitka who is doing something about it, with a sea otter hunt that also provides furs for Native handicrafts, which seems to be bringing back shellfish. Thanks for listening!
-
A crowd of about 30 people who braved chilly temperatures at the tip of the Homer Spit Monday morning were treated to a rare sight – the release of a fully rehabilitated sea otter back into the wild.
-
Coming up this week, more reaction to the IPHC's recent halibut quota announcement; commercial fishing in Cordova is being threatened by dipnetters, and Yardarm Knot's Naknek cannery has been sold. All that and just how much seafood can a sea otter eat if a sea otter could eat sea... never mind - coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:30pm
-
Add sea otters to the list of critters transmitting radio signals in Southeast Alaska. Researchers recently captured and tagged the marine mammals north of Petersburg.
-
Alaska Senators Back ‘Pilot’s Bill of Rights', ‘Bullet Line’ May Disrupt Plans for Cook Inlet Drilling, Sea Otters Tagged for Population Study, New Statistics Show Unemployment Rates are Higher for Veterans, and more...