One of today’s Nobel Physics prize winners is a 1985 graduate of Bartlett High school in Anchorage. Brian Schmidt shares the prestigious prize with two other U.S. born scientists.
National Public Radio is reporting that Anchorage based polar bear scientist Chuck Monnett is expected to report back to work Friday. But, his job will be changing and he will no longer manage federal contracts.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Enforcement and Regulation put him on administrative leave earlier this month and got a letter Friday saying the investigation has to do with the awarding of a sole source contract for counting polar bears.