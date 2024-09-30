school shootings

-
The superintendent of the Anchorage School District used the early school board meeting Thursday to highlight security issues following the lock down Tuesday at Dimond High School.
An Anchorage high school went into lock down this morning (Tuesday, 1/8) after a student brought a gun to school. Anita Shell is a spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department. She says another student saw the gun and reported it to an administrator.
The Sandy Hook shooting has sparked a national debate about guns and gun laws. Alaska has one of the most liberal gun laws in the country. It's one of four states that do not require a permit for carrying a concealed weapon.