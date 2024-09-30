-
Buying out TransCanada puts the state on the hook for $7 billion more in construction costs if the Alaska LNG project ends up going forward. But the governor and his team argue it’s worth it to get more control -- and perhaps more revenue down the line.Download Audio
A former aide to Sarah Palin has been fined for using confidential emails to write a tell-all book. Frank Bailey was fined $11,900 for violating the state's ethics law.
Palin Won't Run for President, Congress Considers Hearings on EyakTek Investigation, Jury Deliberates Bethel Murder Case, Poll Finds Support for Mid Level Dental Providers, Statewide Election Results, Fairbanks Voters Reject Air Quality Proposition, Crab Fleet Won't Have as Much to Catch This Year, Biomass Heat Catches on in Southeast, Video Contest Highlights Bristol Bay.
Friday, August 12 @ 2:00pm on KSKA and 7:30pm on KAKMSome of the top stories of the week have are: former State Senator Ben Stevens will not face federal corruption charges; Governor Sean Parnell “clarifies” Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell’s role; Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar tours Alaska; former Murkowski aide arraigned in Anchorage courtroom; “Palin gets state legal aid to fight lawsuit”; PFD faces extreme volatility due to world market turmoil; federal government investigating BOEMRE scientist.
National Debt Default; Mayor Sullivan Takes On Protester; Public Safety Commissioner Charged with RapeFriday, July 22 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and Friday, July 22 at 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionThe U.S. risks defaulting on the national debt come August; Don Young is absent from Washington D.C. during the the debate; Mayor Sullivan takes on a homeless sidewalk protester with a criminal history; a Anchorage's Public Safety Advisory Commissioner was arrested for rape; the possible effects on Alaska if the U.S. defaults on its debt, and Joe Miller says he won't appeal $17,200 in legal fees he owes the state after his failed election lawsuits.
These covered the first month of her term and were heavily redacted. The Governor's office says if more turn up they will release them with the next batch due - which would be from the time between when she ran for Vice President to when she resigned.
Friday, July 8 at 2:00pm and Saturday, July 9 at 6:04pm on KSKA 91.1FM. Airing on KAKM on Friday, July 8 at 7:30pm and Saturday, July 9 at 5:00pmPresident Obama has made Congress stay after school to iron out a deficit reduction and national debt plan; who is Major Barney - and why is he in jail struggling to have a judge grant him bail?; Title 21 - the Anchorage land use code - has been under review for, well, years, and it has been the source of intense debate...
A likeness of Alaska’s most famous former governor has become a popular target for thieves in Juneau.
Study Shows Natural Gas Pipeline Could Deliver Directly to Anchorage, Pelican Struggles with Absent Fish Economy: Part One, DNR Withdraws Approval for Sutton Coal Mine, Backyard Chicken-Keeping Gains Momentum in Anchorage, and more...
The State of Alaska must still release another batch of emails from Sarah Palin’s time as governor. But don’t expect them anytime soon.