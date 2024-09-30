-
With the salmon collapse on the Yukon River, families are losing a vital food source and way of lifeDuring the second year of a sudden salmon collapse on the Yukon River, residents of traditional villages are facing food insecurity and a loss of culture.
The Native village corporation in Angoon, on Admiralty Island, is petitioning the federal government to take control of a major salmon fishery.
Salmon could soon be on the menu in every school lunch room in Alaska. University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers are looking into the best ways to improve the diets of Alaska school children, while at the same time strengthening local and regional markets for sustainably harvested fish.
Nixon’s Moon Rock Creates Legal Battle, Supreme Court Upholds Smoking Ban in Juneau, EPA Grants New Coastal Drilling Permits to Shell Oil, UAF Program Connects Fisheries to Cafeterias, and more...