Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Salcha

  • News
    Some Concerned Tanana River Bridge May Hinder Other Projects
    Dan Bross
    There’s concern that big dollar funding for the Tanana River bridge at Salcha will cost Fairbanks money for other transportation projects.
  • News
    EPA Won’t Block Bridge Crossing Tanana River
    Dan Bross
    The Environmental Protection Agency will not hold up an Army Corps of Engineers permit for an Alaska Railroad bridge across the Tanana River. The EPA had objected to the proposed bridge’s location at Salcha due to fish passage and other concerns, but according to a statement from Northwest Regional Administrator Dennis McClerran the agency will not seek a national level review of the Army Corps' permit.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 10, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...