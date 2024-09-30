Robert Woolsey

-
Coming up this week: the fall chum run on the Yukon has started, and managers are expecting it to be strong; NOAA has a new plan to address the problem of the charter industry constantly exceeding their harvest limits; and the lessons learned from the ammonia leak at a Sitka cannery.
Coming up this week: Seven commercial fishermen have died already this year, prompting renewed emphasis on small boat safety; the challenges of tracking chinook with sonar, and tricking salmon for fun and profit.
A bloom of red tide over the weekend alarmed many Sitkans, but the plankton that caused it is different than the one responsible for deadly paralytic shellfish poisoning. And while this particular kind of plankton may not present a threat to humans, conditions are ripe for other more toxic blooms to occur.
Natural Resources Commissioner Educates Washington DC About Alaska, Abuse Victims Take Case to Federal Court, Fire Risk in Fairbanks Decreases, Weather May Help Fight Hastings Wildfire, and more...