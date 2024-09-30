-
Several inches of fresh snow coat Anchorage roadways and that's causing problems for drivers.Download Audio
There are four different bond propositions on the upcoming municipal election ballot. The bond propositions on the Anchorage ballot would pay for education, emergency services, public safety, public transportation and road and park projects.Download Audio
UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTSRead more...
When Matanuska Susitna Borough voters go to the polls next week, they will be asked to approve ballot propositions regarding schools, roads and reapportionment.