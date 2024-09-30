-
One of the longest-operating roadhouses in Alaska has been destroyed by fire. The Forks Roadhouse in Petersville caught fire sometime Tuesday night. The caretaker for the roadhouse returned on Wednesday to find the structure smoking. Read More
Highways now wind through a large section of Alaska. But before they were built, hearty pioneers and sourdoughs forged through snow drifts and over river ice by horse-drawn sleigh and foot.
