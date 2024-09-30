-
The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.
Stories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.
Elections were held in municipalities across the state yesterday except for Anchorage.
Palin Won't Run for President, Congress Considers Hearings on EyakTek Investigation, Jury Deliberates Bethel Murder Case, Poll Finds Support for Mid Level Dental Providers, Statewide Election Results, Fairbanks Voters Reject Air Quality Proposition, Crab Fleet Won't Have as Much to Catch This Year, Biomass Heat Catches on in Southeast, Video Contest Highlights Bristol Bay.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voter turnout was light yesterday (Tuesday), but those who made it to the polls elected two new Borough Assembly members and approved all three bond proposals. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer has the unofficial results of the Valley election.
With the exception of Anchorage, it was municipal election day Tuesday across Alaska. One high profile race was for the North Slope Borough mayor.