A 65-year-old Juneau man is presumed missing at sea after his unmanned skiff was discovered in the waters of southeast Alaska.
Anchorage’s animal control facility is coping with rescue dogs and cats, even parakeets from two animal cruelty cases.
The search continues for a Fairbanks man missing northeast of the city. Gerald DeBerry was last seen Monday riding a 4 wheeler in the Frozen Foot Creek area, near mile 70 of the Steese highway.
A search and rescue team from Angoon rescued a Sitka crab fisherman whose boat rolled over and sank in Chatham Strait yesterday (Thursday).
A Halibut longliner went aground near Aniakchak Bay yesterday morning and the three crew members were rescued from a lifeboat by a coast Guard helicopter out of Kodiak. The crew of the 32-foot vessel "Bear," out of Homer, was wearing survival suits.
A plane crash between McGrath and Anvik Saturday night took two lives and left a family stranded at the hillside crash site until the next day, when the National Guard could get aircraft in.
A Coast Guard helicopter pulled two men off a pleasure boat that hit the rocks in Southeast on Thursday. A slight sheen is reported in the water where the Jessie B sank, in McHenry Inlet on Etolin Island. The two rescued were taken to Thorne Bay.
The Coast Guard had a busy Saturday in Prince William Sound.
An airplane belonging to an artist and aerial photographer crashed on Pioneer Peak Wednesday morning.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...