    Rehabilitated Sea Otter Released In Homer
    A crowd of about 30 people who braved chilly temperatures at the tip of the Homer Spit Monday morning were treated to a rare sight – the release of a fully rehabilitated sea otter back into the wild.
  • News
    State Releases More Palin Emails
    Steve Heimel
    These covered the first month of her term and were heavily redacted. The Governor's office says if more turn up they will release them with the next batch due - which would be from the time between when she ran for Vice President to when she resigned.
  • News
    Copper River Dip Netters Must Release Kings
    Dan Bross
    State managers saw a drop in kings passing by Eyak and ordered the restriction, according to state biologist Mark Sommerville.