rehabilitation

KSKA: Tuesday, September 12, at 2:00 p.m. In Alaska, two out of three people who are released from prison end up going back in. The impacts of recidivism go beyond just the former prisoner to their families and the entire community. During the One Course Discourse discussion at Bear Tooth Theatre in Anchorage, the DOC worked with a group of community partners to share their stories of successful reentry and how the community can support people as they exit prison. LISTEN HERE

