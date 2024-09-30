rehabilitation

-
KSKA: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2 pm and 8 pm. What is the mission of parole and probation within the criminal justice system, and how do new policy initiatives in SB 91 and SB 54 affect that work? LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, September 12, at 2:00 p.m. In Alaska, two out of three people who are released from prison end up going back in. The impacts of recidivism go beyond just the former prisoner to their families and the entire community. During the One Course Discourse discussion at Bear Tooth Theatre in Anchorage, the DOC worked with a group of community partners to share their stories of successful reentry and how the community can support people as they exit prison. LISTEN HERE