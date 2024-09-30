Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Red Devil Series

  • Rebecca Wilmarth’s daughter in Red Devil, Alaska. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)
    PHOTOS: Postcard from Red Devil
    Katie Basile
    The town of Red Devil was built by mining almost 100 years ago, and now carries a toxic legacy of mine pollution. But to its residents, the Donlin Gold mine represents hope. Like so many communities in Alaska, resource extraction is at once a lifeline and a risk.
  • Coryn Nicoli runs through her backyard in Red Devil, Alaska on August 16, 2019. Nicoli lives with her parents in Red Devil but when she starts school, she will either have to be home-schooled or leave the village since there is not a school in Red Devil. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
    News
    How do you rebuild a dying town in remote Alaska? Ask the 20 residents of Red Devil
    Krysti Shallenberger
  • Leann Morgan cuts a Northern pike in Red Devil, Alaska on August 16, 2019. Residents of Red Devil are warned to limit how much they eat of large, predatory fish like Northern pike because of high mercury levels but Leann and her father Joe Morgan depend on subsistence-caught foods and plan to dry and eat the pike they caught. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)
    In Red Devil, an old mine's pollution is not enough to doubt Donlin’s promise
    Krysti Shallenberger
  • Rebecca Wilmarth and her daughter wait for a plane to arrive on the Red Devil runway on August 17, 2019. Maintaining the runway and working as an agent for local airlines are two of the only jobs in Red Devil and Wilmarth’s family manages both of those contracts. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)
    News
    This old Alaska mining town is almost a ghost town. It has everything to gain from Donlin Mine.
    Krysti Shallenberger
