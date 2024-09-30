Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    The outdoors and personal growth
    Iris Vandenham
    On this Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to talk about how time spent outdoors can help us grow. Adrienne Lindholm has written a book about her path from mountain newbie trying to prove herself to becoming more interested in the journey. Carey Carpenter is campaigning for longer recess for Anchorage school children, and she’ll also talk about how outdoor adventures helped her cope with breast cancer. Lastly, we'll hear a story about getting more minorities to be interested in going outside.Thanks for listening!
  • Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - Anchorage: Sen. Mark Begich talks to a reporter in the US Capitol Tuesday. Members are now heading home. Begich says they should have addressed the FAA situation first.
    News
    Partial FAA Shutdown Will Continue Through Congressional Recess
    Libby Casey
    Congress wrapped up its summer work Tuesday without passing legislation to keep the Federal Aviation Administration open. Political bickering has partially shut it down – and may continue to until after Labor Day when Congress returns from its August recess.
  • Senate Starts Recess; Lu Young Service Scheduled
    Pat Yack
    The US Senate wrapped up work today and officially started the August recess. And a memorial service for Lu Young will be held on Aug. 18 at the Anchorage…