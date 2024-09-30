Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  Healthy brain next to a brain with severe Alzheimer's Disease.
    Dementia: Plight of the Alaska caregivers
    More than 8,000 Alaskans live with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia. Filmmaker Mary Katzke tells the stories of five families, and aging experts join us to put this topic in perspective. KSKA: Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
    Arts in Alaska: Thriving, or just surviving?
    The arts always seem to struggle for funding. Why? We'll hear from the Rasmuson Foundation on their Individual Artists Awards, and from local community arts organizations on their strategies to thrive, including the Design Forum, Anchorage Community Works, Object Runway and more.KSKA, Wednesday, 1/22 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
    Bethel Musician Awarded $5,000 to Pursue Passion
    Angela Denning-Barnes
    A Bethel musician has been awarded 5,000 dollars from the Rasmuson Foundation to pursue his music.