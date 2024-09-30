Psychotherapy

-
Monday, November 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The decision to take your child to counseling is a difficult one and just getting a teen to go to the first appointment can be a daunting task. How do you find a good therapist? What questions should you ask? How can you tell if it’s working or if you are just wasting time and money? These and many other questions are common for parents who are often desperate to find some answers to why their child might be struggling. On the next program co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes clinical therapists Maureen Young and Krista Pemberton, for an informative conversation about child and adolescent therapy.LISTEN NOW
Monday, August 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. When is a person considered a danger to themselves or others? Under what circumstances can a person be committed for mental health treatment againsttheir will? These are complicated and emotionally charged questions. Dr. Dinah Miller, co-author of the new book “Committed” joins co-host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion about the controversy over involuntary psychiatric care. LISTEN HERE
Anchorage psychologist Dr. Kevin O’leary joins host Dr. Woodard Monday on Line One. They will talk about various psychotherapies and types of psychologists. What makes a good therapist? What what makes a good patient? Join us will your comments and questions.KSKA: Monday 7/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm