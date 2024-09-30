Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Providence Hospital

  • Hear Me Now
    Willy and Adrienne Shelton
    Eric Bork
    Willy and Adrianne Shelton talk about their son Joel, his twin Nathan and their younger brother, and how Joel’s leukemia diagnosis and treatment has impacted their family, faith and relationships.LISTEN HERE
  • Hear Me Now
    Ginny Shaffer and Lisa Solomonson
    Eric Bork
    Friends Ginny Shaffer and Lisa Solomonson recall the passing of Ginny's infant son, Bryson, twelve years ago. At the time, Lisa was a nurse who cared for Bryson and his twin sister, Holland. Both were born with heart defects. Ginny and Lisa reflect on the experience of caring for Bryson and Holland through this difficult time. Ginny and Lisa bonded during the care of Bryson and Holland through this difficult time.LISTEN HERE
  • Hear Me Now
    Arleta Lefler and Theresa Gleason
    Eric Bork
    Arleta Lefler talks to her supervisor, Theresa Gleason, about how faith informs her work as a nurse. For Arleta, nursing is a "God calling." She recalls memorable moments of interacting with patients from throughout her career.LISTEN HERE
  • Hear Me Now
    Ralph Pasana and Asia Harmeling
    Eric Bork
    Asia Harmeling and Ralph Pasana talk about why they chose nursing. Ralph shares the memory when, as a teen one day, he wanted to spend time with friends rather than care for his grandmother and how that episode influences his work as a nurse today. LISTEN HERE
  • Hear Me Now
    Sara Lovell and Bryant Skinner
    Eric Bork
    Bryant Skinner talks to colleague, Sara Lovell, about his work with Alaska CARES, a children’s advocacy center. During therapy, one young girl’s drawings affirm his belief that there is hope for healing. Patient permission was granted to share this story.LISTEN HERE
  • News
    Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear
    Sue Deyoe
    A month-long course on backcountry wilderness skills turned into a fight for survival over the weekend.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 25, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...
  • News
    Infection at Providence ICU on the Decline
    Len Anderson
    An infection that struck Providence Hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit in Anchorage in March now appears to be on the decline. A hospital administrator says Providence–working with state epidemiologists–carefully monitored the situation and instituted new procedures to protect the infants and assure the parents.