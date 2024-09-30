Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

problems

  • News
    Shoulder Problems
    Kristin Spack
    We hear a lot about knee injuries and treatment, but the shoulder is another joint that is a common cause of pain and disability. Our guest on the next Line One is an Anchorage orthopedic surgeon specializing in the treatment of shoulder disorders, Dr. Robert Gieringer. Join us to learn about common reasons for shoulder pain and their treatment options.KSKA: Monday 2/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Rural Hazardous Waste Problems
    Mike Mason
    How do you dispose of hazardous waste in rural Alaska? At least some of the answers were given during a large science conference held last week in Dillingham.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 4, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
  • News
    City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems
    Annie Feidt
    The Anchorage city clerks office is calling the voter turn out in yesterday's election "unprecedented." The office is investigating the election, working today to figure out which voting precincts ran out of ballots. Read More
  • Photo by Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau: Fast ferry Fairweather.
    News
    Ferry Engine Problems Continue
    Ed Schoenfeld
    Time could be running out for the fast ferry Fairweather. It’s been plagued with engine problems, which are the subject of a lawsuit against the ship’s builder.