We hear a lot about knee injuries and treatment, but the shoulder is another joint that is a common cause of pain and disability. Our guest on the next Line One is an Anchorage orthopedic surgeon specializing in the treatment of shoulder disorders, Dr. Robert Gieringer. Join us to learn about common reasons for shoulder pain and their treatment options.KSKA: Monday 2/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
How do you dispose of hazardous waste in rural Alaska? At least some of the answers were given during a large science conference held last week in Dillingham.
City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
The Anchorage city clerks office is calling the voter turn out in yesterday's election "unprecedented." The office is investigating the election, working today to figure out which voting precincts ran out of ballots. Read More
Time could be running out for the fast ferry Fairweather. It’s been plagued with engine problems, which are the subject of a lawsuit against the ship’s builder.